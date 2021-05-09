In a Bid to Contain Virus Spread, UP Government Extends Partial ‘Corona Curfew’ till May 17

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial ‘Corona Curfew’ till 7 am on May 17. The government had announced weekend lockdown till 10th May earlier, which is now extended by seven more days.

During this time, all restrictions will remain as before and only essential services will continue to be exempted. Strict action will be taken against those found roaming unnecessarily. The government has also taken this step in view of the danger of infection spread after the completion of the panchayat elections. Significantly, since the weekend lockdown, there has been a decrease in the number of fresh coronavirus cases.

Earlier on Saturday, as per the official figures of Uttar Pradesh government, a total of 26847 fresh covid19 cases were reported. The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours on Saturday stood at 223155 while the active cases in the state remained at 245645. On the other hand, the total number of vaccination doses administered stood at 13587179 out of which 10955900 took the first dose and 2731279 have taken their second dose.

Meanwhile, as per the new Covid-19 guidelines for the corona curfew period, any kind of social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festivals, and other gatherings remains banned. Putting a limit to attendance in marriages and funerals, the state has allowed only 50 people in weddings and 20 during the last rites of a deceased. All shopping complexes, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, swimming pools and religious places will be closed.

Essential services and activities like healthcare, police, fire, bank, electricity, water and irrigation, scheduled operation of common transport will be allowed to operate. These types of services will be allowed in both government and private sectors.

Public transport will be operated with a maximum of 50 percent capacity. There will be no ban of any kind on the operations of inter-state and intra-state transport, along with transportation of essential commodities. Both government and private offices will be allowed to operate with a maximum of 50 percent of their employees

All industrial and scientific establishments, both government and private, will ensure social distancing at workplace and if any employee shows symptoms of flu then they will be tested through the Rapid Antigen Test.

