Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

In a Bid to Shoot Stunt for TikTok Video, Two Friends Jump into River in Gorakhpur; One Missing

The duo had reportedly set out for an evening walk and after reaching the bridge, they joined a group of youngsters performing similar stunts there and filming themselves on the mobile phones.

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In a Bid to Shoot Stunt for TikTok Video, Two Friends Jump into River in Gorakhpur; One Missing
Representative Image. (Reuters photo)
Loading...

Gorakhpur: Two teenagers jumped off a crowded bridge at a 'ghat' in Deoria district in a bid to pull off a dangerous stunt to share on the popular social media app TikTok, police said Tuesday.

One of them, Danish (19), was saved by locals but the other, Ashique (19), has been missing since the incident on Monday evening. A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique.

As the news of the incident spread, a large number of people gathered along the river bank as police officials launched an investigation to know what exactly had happened.

The duo had reportedly set out for an evening walk and after reaching the bridge, they joined a group of youngsters performing similar stunts there and filming themselves on the mobile phones.

Eyewitnesses told police that Danish first jumped into the river, while Ashique filmed the stunt and cheered him. Moments later, he too jumped off the bridge.

"Divers have been pressed in to service to fish out the body," said Deoria city police station SHO Rajendra Singh.

Danish, a resident of Aurangabad in Hyedrabad, had come to visit his relatives and had befriended Ashique, an auto-rickshaw driver from the area, Singh said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram