In a Bid to Stop Demolition, Kashmir Man Immolates Himself on Roof; Video Goes Viral

A horrific video of a youth in flames tossing his clothes around and moving from one end to another on the floor of an under-constructed site in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has sent the Valley in utter shock.

The 27-year-old youth allegedly immolated himself and could have suffered life-threatening burn injuries had it not for a few youths who rushed to save him. The video captures the incident but ends as soon as the youth are about to wrap his body in what appears to be a blanket.

Witnesses told News 18 that the youth apparently took the self-destructive step as soon as a demolition squad comprising police and men from Irrigation and Flood Control department arrived at the spot to possibly bring down his newly constructed structure in Haran village of Ganderbal on Saturday.

The video of the incident was taken a few days ago but went viral on Tuesday. In the video, one can see some civil and police official standing near the structure.

Two youth are seen rushing to save the 27-year-old man, identified as Aamir Hamid Shah, who is up in flames and throwing his clothes around. While some are rushing to save him, a few others make no intervention.

The man, sources say, was later shifted to hospital for treatment. It is learnt that sensing the gravity of the situation, the demolition squad left the spot without carrying out any operation.

Meanwhile, police in a statement released to local media said that during the demolition drive undertaken by Irrigation and Flood Control Department over the banks of Nalla Sindh, Amir Hamid Shah suddenly appeared from behind the illegal structure and self-immolated on its roof in protest against the demolition of illegal structure raised on the banks of the water body.

“The person was, however, rescued by SHO Ganderbal and locals on spot. He received burn injuries before flames were doused and was shifted to a hospital,” the police said. “A deep trench was dug by the owner of structure to prevent any ingress into the premises which prevented a prompt rescue,” the police said further.

The police said that all help and support in the hospitalisation has been rendered and assured family members best medical treatment. “One police team is already there in hospital and facilitating his treatment,” the statement said.

It requested the media fraternity and general public not to circulate the video of the unfortunate incident which is too graphic for the common people.”

