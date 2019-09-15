Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In a Bizarre Incident, Bees Delay Air India Plane from Flying

The plane with 136 passengers and crew members on board the AI 743 flight was scheduled to depart at 9.40 am.

PTI

September 15, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
In a Bizarre Incident, Bees Delay Air India Plane from Flying
For Representation. (Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kolkata: A Kolkata-Agartala Air India flight was delayed for around two hours on Sunday after a swarm of bees was noticed in front of the aircraft while it was taxiing towards the main runway here, an airlines official said.

The plane with 136 passengers and crew members on board the AI 743 flight was scheduled to depart at 9.40 am. The bees were noticed by the pilots when the Airbus A319 was moving towards the runway for the take-off.

The pilots brought the aircraft to a standstill as further movement could have damaged the plane and harmed the passengers if the bees entered it through the engines, the Air India spokesperson said.

Fire services personnel were called to tackle the problem. It was found that the bees did not enter the air craft nor any damage was caused to the plane.

Before this incident, the flight had been delayed for some time due to a technical snag. The plane finally embarked for the Tripura capital at 12.45 pm.

