In a Break from 200-yr-old Tradition, MP's Raisen Marks Ramzan Sans Customary Cannon Shots Amid Covid-19

Bhopal: In Raisen, a town near the state’s capital Bhopal, the timings of the pre-fast and post-fast meal during the holy month of Ramzan has traditionally been conveyed to fasting locals with the firing of cannon shots for two centuries. However, the coronavirus outbreak has put a stop to this 200-year-old custom.

Historically, the canon was fired twice a day during the month of Ramzan, when Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Locals say that the tradition of announcing the timings of Sehri, the meal consumed early in the morning, and Iftar, the evening meal, through cannon shots came into existence two centuries ago. The gunshots, they say, resonate through 20 villages.

This year, however, Muslim Tyohar Committee has decided to not fire the cannon in accordance with the administrative guidelines issued in light of the coronavirus crisis.

“We have decided not to fire shots from the cannon this time due to the Covid-19 situation and only three to four persons would be allowed to offer prayers inside the mosques. The people can do offer prayers from their homes,” Babu Bhai, chief of the Shahar Muslim Committee, said.

It was the Begum of Bhopal who had started the tradition in 18th century. The Nawabi Army used to fire the cannon under the supervision of Shahar Qazi. The cannon, stationed on top of the ancient Raisen fort, fires shots to mark the completion of Sehri and commencement of Iftar.

Now, a local resident, Sakahwat Ullah, and his family shoulder the responsibility of firing the cannon at the stipulated time. The family has been honouring this tradition for three generations.

During the rule of the Nawabs, the tradition of canon firing was prevalent in Bhopal and Sehore, but with the passage of time, these customs faded. The people of Raisen, however, kept the tradition alive.

Since 1956, the administration has taken over the responsibility of the cannon’s maintenance. Around 25 kg of ammunition is used to fire the cannon twice a day. When the holy month ends, the big gun is pushed back into the state’s treasury.

The district of Raisen is also reeling under the onslaught of the novel coronavirus outbreak, with 26 positive cases being reported till Saturday.

