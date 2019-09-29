In a Crackdown on Eve-teasers at Garba and Dandiya Events, Mumbai Cops to Change Into Casual Clothes

Mumbai: The Mumbai police and their counterparts in neighbouring Navi Mumbai are geared up to ensure law and order during the Navratri celebrations and will keep a close watch on the eve-teasers.

Policemen in plainclothes will be deployed at the garba and dandiya venues at different locations and they will keep a hawk's eye on the crowd, especially youths, a top Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The nine-day Navaratri celebration, which began on Sunday, will continue till October 7. "During such festivals, we make every effort to ensure security and law and order. Safety of people is our priority.

We will take a strict action against those found indulging in eve-teasing or indecent acts, As far as garba venues are concerned," DCP (Zone XI) Mohan Dahikar said.

CCTV cameras placed inside and outside such venues help police keep a vigil. Our officials will also patrol different locations and anti-Romeo squads will keep a tab on such miscreants, he added.

DCP Zone 12 Dr DS Swami said, "Men and women police personnel will be posted at the garba venues in plainclothes.

We will increase patrolling in our jurisdiction and keep a tab on anti-social elements."

Anil Deshmukh, senior inspector from Vashi police station, said there are four big mandals in the area and the police have set up anti-Romeo squads.

From the security point of view, the garba mandals have been asked to install CCTV cameras inside the pandals and also at prime locations along the roads, sources said.

