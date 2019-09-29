Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In a Crackdown on Eve-teasers at Garba and Dandiya Events, Mumbai Cops to Change Into Casual Clothes

CCTV cameras placed inside and outside such venues help police keep a vigil. Our officials will also patrol different locations and anti-Romeo squads will keep a tab on such miscreants.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
In a Crackdown on Eve-teasers at Garba and Dandiya Events, Mumbai Cops to Change Into Casual Clothes
Image for representation. (Getty Images)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police and their counterparts in neighbouring Navi Mumbai are geared up to ensure law and order during the Navratri celebrations and will keep a close watch on the eve-teasers.

Policemen in plainclothes will be deployed at the garba and dandiya venues at different locations and they will keep a hawk's eye on the crowd, especially youths, a top Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

The nine-day Navaratri celebration, which began on Sunday, will continue till October 7. "During such festivals, we make every effort to ensure security and law and order. Safety of people is our priority.

We will take a strict action against those found indulging in eve-teasing or indecent acts, As far as garba venues are concerned," DCP (Zone XI) Mohan Dahikar said.

CCTV cameras placed inside and outside such venues help police keep a vigil. Our officials will also patrol different locations and anti-Romeo squads will keep a tab on such miscreants, he added.

DCP Zone 12 Dr DS Swami said, "Men and women police personnel will be posted at the garba venues in plainclothes.

We will increase patrolling in our jurisdiction and keep a tab on anti-social elements."

Anil Deshmukh, senior inspector from Vashi police station, said there are four big mandals in the area and the police have set up anti-Romeo squads.

From the security point of view, the garba mandals have been asked to install CCTV cameras inside the pandals and also at prime locations along the roads, sources said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram