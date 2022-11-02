In a First, 2 CRPF Women Officers Promoted to IG Rank; to Head Bihar Unit & RAF

In a first, two women officers of the Central Reserve Police Force cadre were promoted to the rank of Inspector General. IG Seema Dhundiya will head the Bihar sector of the CRPF and IG Annie Abhram will head the anti-riots unit Rapid Action Force (RAF).

The proverbial glass ceiling in the country’s largest paramilitary force with 3.25 lakh personnel has broken after a long wait of 35 years as the first women officers joined the CRPF in 1987. There have been women Indian Police Service (IPS) officers heading CRPF formations and at present, there are at least three such officers in the force.

The CRPF in a statement said, “The CRPF has a history of empowering its women warriors, holding the distinction of raising the first ever all Mahila battalion in the country in 1986. Incidentally, both Seema Dhundia and Annie Abraham were among the first batch of lady officers ever inducted into the Force in 1987. Both had illustrious careers marked with challenging roles, achievements, and laurels.”

In another development, the blue duangree-donning RAF will get a woman officer as its head since its raising in 1992.

Dhundia rendered her valuable services to the country in highly sensitive areas and was actively involved in raising the second Mahila battalion of the force. She was also the contingent commander of the first ever all female FPU in the United Nations Mission in Liberia and had been serving as DIG in the RAF.

While Abraham in addition to commanding the all female FPU in UN Mission in Liberia, had served as DIG Int in force headquarters, DIG Operations in Kashmir operations sector and DIG CR and Vigilance.

“Both the officers have been awarded President’s police medal for distinguished service, police medal for meritorious service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak besides numerous other national and International recognitions,” the force said.

Abraham told news agency PTI that the appointment “was an honour for her and she would work to take RAF to a higher position.”

The 15 battalions strength RAF is deployed for anti-riots, counter-protests and sensitive law and order duties in various parts of the country and is called in to assist state police forces during important events where heavy crowds are expected and also for VIP visits.

The Bihar sector of the CRPF commands about four battalions of the force that are deployed for anti-Naxal operations and other law and order duties apart from some small units of the RAF and the jungle warfare unit CoBRA.

The CRPF was the first Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) to induct women in combat in 1986. It has six such battalions at present with women constables filling more than 6,000 posts in these.

According to the CRPF, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has assigned the responsibility to the force for creating a tableau centered at women empowerment in all the CAPFs for the 2023 Republic Day parade.

(with inputs from PTI)

