In A first, 2-year-old With Rare Condition Undergoes Pediatric Liver Transplant in Mumbai-based Hospital

Two-year-old Nibish Vaze, hailing from Vikroli became the first pediatric patient to undergo a liver transplant at Wadia Hopsital in Parel.

Vaze was born with a rare condition called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis in which liver cells secrete bile in low amounts often leading to liver failure. As per reports, this affects one in 50,000 to 1 lakh live births.

The pediatric liver transplant, which is a routine affair in private hospitals was conducted on October 16 by the head of pediatric surgery, Dr. Pradnya Bendre and under the mentorship of Dr. Darius Mirza from Birmingham Children Hospital, the UK, Times of India reported.

The Vikroli-based couple, working in an IT company was taken over by grief when their two-year-old son was admitted to the hospital 4 times in a very critical condition last year, every time requiring ICU care.

On October 16, Nibish underwent the tranplant. The surgery took 7 hours for the donor and 8 hours for the recipient.

Elaborating on his experience, Yogesh Vaze, the child’s father and also the donor said “Our baby suffered right from his birth. It was shocking to hear that he would require a liver transplant. We were completely unaware of the procedure,".

On average, Wadia hospital gets three to five new patients needing liver transplants every month.

