In a First, 50 Specially Abled Students Attend PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme

New Delhi In a first, 50 divyang school students from across the country attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme on Monday.

"For the first time, there will be 50 divyang students from different parts of the country who will attend the programme and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister," RC Meena, Joint Secretary, HRD Ministry, had said.

"The specially-abled children have been selected through a painting competition on the theme of 'dealing with exam stress'. The best paintings will also be displayed at the venue," he added.

A total of 2,000 students and teachers attended the programme, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

"The students who asked questions to the prime minister were shortlisted on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our Duties, Your Take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'," Meena said.

"Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries," he added.

Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year's session.

This year's programme was earlier slated to be held on January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

