Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In a First, 50 Specially-abled Students to Attend PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme

A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the programme, out of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In a First, 50 Specially-abled Students to Attend PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Programme
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

New Delhi In a first, 50 divyang school students from across the country will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Pariksha Pe Charcha" programme on January 20, officials said on Thursday.

During the session, which will be held at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital, Modi will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress. This will be the third edition of the programme.

"For the first time, there will be 50 divyang students from different parts of the country who will attend the programme and get a chance to interact with the Prime Minister," said RC Meena, Joint Secretary, HRD Ministry.

"The specially-abled children have been selected through a painting competition on the theme of 'dealing with exam stress'. The best paintings will also be displayed at the venue," he added.

A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the programme, out of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.

"The students who will get to ask questions to the prime minister have been shortlisted on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects -- 'Gratitude is Great', 'Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations', 'Examining Exams', 'Our Duties, Your Take' and 'Balance is Beneficial'," Meena said.

"Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries," he added.

Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year's session.

This year's programme was earlier slated to be held on January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram