In A First, Amit Shah to Get NSG Cover for Weekend Visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands

For the first time, Home Minister Amit Shah will get security cover from the National Security Guard (NSG), a world-class, zero-error force, for his Andaman & Nicobar Islands trip scheduled for the weekend. According to sources, the NSG has been called in to give fool-proof security to the home minister, considering the location is mainly surrounded by water.

A team of highly trained NSG commandos will give Shah extra cover along with the current security cover given by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). During his two-day trip, Shah will visit historical places located on different islands.

The home minister usually gets the best in category — Z+ security cover with Advance Security Liaison (ASL). In Z+ security, around two dozen security personnel give cover to the dignitary apart from regular security cover at his house. A person gets a bullet-proof car and a senior-level officer manages the security.

Advance Security Liaison is an additional security procedure where a team visits the place 48 hours ahead of the dignitary’s visit and decides steps to be taken to ensure fool-proof security cover.

“After a top-level meeting, it has been decided to give extra cover to the home minister. This would be the first time when he is getting such cover during his visits," a senior government official told News 18.

“A team would be reaching the place in advance. The team of NSG commandos is trained in various combats and can easily deal with any situation. They will be coordinating with the minister’s existing security team along with local police security cover," a senior officer added.

“NSG is Federal Contingency World Class Zero Error Force to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestation. The NSG is a Force specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is, therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism," NSG says.

In the coming days, Amit Shah will also be visiting Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir apart from his visit to Goa on Thursday. Security forces are also analysing the threat perception for his trip to Jammu and Kashmir where he will be visiting multiple places, considering the current situation in the Valley.

