1-min read

In a First, Army Calls for Women Applicants for Post of Military Police

The responsibilities of those appointed in PBOR include investigation of offences such as rape, molestation and theft; military operations where the Army needs police assistance; assistance in evacuation of villages during cross-border hostilities, among others.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 10:27 AM IST
Representative image: Reuters
Three months after the government announced that women will be inducted into the force under the “Personnel Below Officer Rank (PBOR)” category, the army on Thursday released an advertisement for recruiting women into the Military Police.

The application window for recruitment of "soldier general duty (Women Military Police)" will close on June 8, the ad stated.

The responsibilities of those appointed in PBOR include investigation of offences such as rape, molestation and theft; military operations where the Army needs police assistance; assistance in evacuation of villages during cross-border hostilities; crowd control of refugees comprising women and children; frisking of women during cordon-and-search operations and ceremonial as well as policing duties.

Besides this, PBOR personnel also run prisoner-of-war camps in conflict situations.

"In a historic decision, Modi govt has decided to induct women, for the first time in Personnel below Officer Rank, in corps of Military Police. It's a huge step towards further empowering women and improving their representation in our armed forces," the BJP had tweeted from its official handle on January 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech last year had announced that women officers recruited into the armed forces under the Short Service Commission will have the option of taking up Permanent Commission.


