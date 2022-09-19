CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#QueenElizabeth#JacquelineFernandez
Home » News » India » In A first, Ayodhya Resident Builds 'Yogi Mandir' for UP CM With Life-size Idol
1-MIN READ

In A first, Ayodhya Resident Builds 'Yogi Mandir' for UP CM With Life-size Idol

By: Sarvesh Srivastava

Edited By: Arpita Raj

News18

Last Updated: September 19, 2022, 20:14 IST

Ayodhya, India

A priest at a temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bharatkund near Ayodhya on Sept. 19. The temple has been built by Prabhakar Maurya, a supporter of Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

A priest at a temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Bharatkund near Ayodhya on Sept. 19. The temple has been built by Prabhakar Maurya, a supporter of Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

Special prayers are offered twice a day in the temple, which has been built in the Maurya ka Purwa village near the Bharatkund area of the district, about 15 kilometers away from the Ram Janambhoomi

A local resident of Ayodhya has built a temple for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which he has placed a saffron robes-clad life-size idol of the BJP leader with a bow and arrow in his hand and a halo around his head. Special prayers are offered twice a day in the temple, which has been built in the Maurya ka Purwa village near the Bharatkund area of the district, about 15 kilometers away from the Ram Janambhoomi.

The development of Ayodhya, the center of devotion and reverence for the Hindu religion across the world, by Adityanath and the reconstruction of Ayodhya on the lines of Treta Yuga impressed Prabhakar Maurya up to the extent that he built ‘Yogi Mandir’.

Maurya said that he had taken the pledge to construct a temple in the name of a person who will build a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Moreover, a hymn has also been written praising the virtues of Adityanath which is sung during daily worship in the temple.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 19, 2022, 19:58 IST
last updated:September 19, 2022, 20:14 IST