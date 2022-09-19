In A first, Ayodhya Resident Builds 'Yogi Mandir' for UP CM With Life-size Idol

A local resident of Ayodhya has built a temple for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which he has placed a saffron robes-clad life-size idol of the BJP leader with a bow and arrow in his hand and a halo around his head. Special prayers are offered twice a day in the temple, which has been built in the Maurya ka Purwa village near the Bharatkund area of the district, about 15 kilometers away from the Ram Janambhoomi.

The development of Ayodhya, the center of devotion and reverence for the Hindu religion across the world, by Adityanath and the reconstruction of Ayodhya on the lines of Treta Yuga impressed Prabhakar Maurya up to the extent that he built ‘Yogi Mandir’.

Maurya said that he had taken the pledge to construct a temple in the name of a person who will build a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Moreover, a hymn has also been written praising the virtues of Adityanath which is sung during daily worship in the temple.

