English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a First, Census 2021 Will Collect Data on OBCs
According to the Home ministry, Census 2021 will be finalised in three years after conducting the census instead of seven to eight years now.
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Census 2021 will for the first time collect data on Other Backwards Castes, the Home Ministry said on Friday.
Census 2021 will be finalised in three years after conducting the census instead of seven to eight years now, a home ministry spokesperson said. "It is also envisaged to collect data on OBCs for the first time," he added.
The disclosure came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparation for the Census 2021. The minister discussed the road map for undertaking the census in 2021. It was emphasised that improvements in design and technological interventions be made to ensure that the data is finalised within three years of the census being conducted.
At present, it takes seven to eight years to release the complete data. Nearly 25 lakh enumerators are trained and engaged for the gigantic exercise. Accurate collection of data will be ensured in Census 2021, an official said.
The use of maps and geo-referencing at the time of house listing is also under consideration.The minister stressed the need for improvement in the civil registration system, especially registration of births and deaths in remote areas and strengthening sample registration system for estimating data such as Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Ratio and Fertility Rates.
Census 2021 will be finalised in three years after conducting the census instead of seven to eight years now, a home ministry spokesperson said. "It is also envisaged to collect data on OBCs for the first time," he added.
The disclosure came after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparation for the Census 2021. The minister discussed the road map for undertaking the census in 2021. It was emphasised that improvements in design and technological interventions be made to ensure that the data is finalised within three years of the census being conducted.
At present, it takes seven to eight years to release the complete data. Nearly 25 lakh enumerators are trained and engaged for the gigantic exercise. Accurate collection of data will be ensured in Census 2021, an official said.
The use of maps and geo-referencing at the time of house listing is also under consideration.The minister stressed the need for improvement in the civil registration system, especially registration of births and deaths in remote areas and strengthening sample registration system for estimating data such as Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Ratio and Fertility Rates.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Motorola One, One Power With Android One, Dual-Camera Setup Announced at IFA 2018
- Hyundai to Launch Santro Hatchback (AH2) in India on October 23 - Report
- Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched
- Your Car Insurance Will Cost You More from September 1, Renew it Now
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...