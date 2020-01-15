Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

In A First, Census to Collect Data on Households Headed by Transgenders

Under the head 'sex of the head of the household', there will be sub-options viz male, female and transgender, officials said.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 7:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In A First, Census to Collect Data on Households Headed by Transgenders
Image for representation

New Delhi: In a first, the government will collect data on households headed by a transgender and members living in the family, Home Ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Census officers will be seeking specific information based on 31 questions from every household during the houselisting and housing census exercise scheduled from April 1 to September 30.

Under the head "sex of the head of the household", there will be sub-options viz male, female and transgender, the officials said.

"It is for the first time that information on households headed by a transgender is being collected. In earlier census, there used to be a column for male and female only," an officer said.

Besides, there will be collection of data on "ownership status of the census house" -- whether it is owned or rented, the officials said.

Information will be sought on building number (municipal or local authority or census number), census house number, predominant material of the floor, wall and roof of the census house, use of census house, condition of the census house, household number and total number of persons normally residing in the household, according to a notification issued by the the Registrar General and Census Commissioner.

The numerators will ask whether the head of the household belongs to a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe or 'Other' category, it said.

Questions related to main source of lighting, whether the family has "access to latrine", "type of latrine", "waste water outlet", "availability of bathing facility", "availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection" and "main fuel used for cooking" will also be asked by the enumerators, the notification said.

The 2021 census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper.

The census will have its reference date as March 1, 2021, but for snow-bound Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will be October 1, 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram