In a First, Chief Justice Will Preside Over SC Vacation Bench to Hear Urgent Cases After Election Results

The top court has a vacation bench functioning every year during the summer holidays but the Chief Justice of India never presides over it.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
In a First, Chief Justice Will Preside Over SC Vacation Bench to Hear Urgent Cases After Election Results
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: In an unprecedented development, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will be part of the Supreme Court's vacation bench from May 25 to May 30, mainly to take care of any dispute that may arise in government formation after the Lok Sabha election results are declared on May 23.

The Supreme Court will remain closed for the annual summer break from May 13 to June 30 and will resume its regular work from July 1.

The top court has a vacation bench functioning every year during the summer holidays but the Chief Justice of India never presides over it.

As per the notification of Vacation Benches, CJI Gogoi and Justice MR Shah will be part of the vacation bench from May 25 to May 30 that will hear urgent miscellaneous matters and other regular matters.

In May last year, the Supreme Court had to deal with a dispute related to the Karnataka Assembly when no political party got a majority in the elections and the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance moved the top court challenging the Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the government.

A specially-constituted three-judge Bench of Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan then heard the matter and ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly, reducing the 15-day window given by the Governor to former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

The Supreme Court notification added that a Division bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be part of the first bench from May 13 to May 20 and that of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice MR Shah are nominated for second bench from May 21 to 24.
