In a First, Covid-19 Patient's Wife Booked Under Epidemic Act for Ignoring Doctor's Advise

A Maharashtra woman has been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act after she allegedly ignored the doctor's advised that led to her coronavirus positive husband's death.

On September 28, the swab test repots of a man in Bhandara district's Lakhandur was found to be positive. The district administration asked the family members to take the infected person to a hospital. However, the man's wife ignored the advise and took him home, following which he succumbed to the deadly virus.

The tehsil medical superintendent filed a complaint against the woman under section 188 (quarantine disobedience) of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, alleging negligence and carelessness towards the patient. The case is apparently one of the firsts in the country where a relative has been held responsible for the death of a coronavirus patient.

According to Pawani sub-divisional officer, the complaint was lodged against the wife following a doctor's complaint about violating the guidelines of Covid-19.

(Inputs from Pravin Tandekar)​