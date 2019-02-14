LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In a First, Delhi Police to Use 3D Laser Tech to Recreate Karol Bagh Fire Scene

Apart from ensuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow the police to zero in on how, why, where and when the fire started.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:February 14, 2019, 10:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In a First, Delhi Police to Use 3D Laser Tech to Recreate Karol Bagh Fire Scene
The Arpit Palace Hotel is seen after an early morning fire at the hotel killed more than a dozen people in Karol Bagh, Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a first, the Delhi Police will use the 3D laser imaging technology to recreate the scene of crime in the Karol Bagh Hotel blaze which claimed 17 lives. This is the latest forensic technology used to simulate the scene of a crime.

In simple terms, the 3D laser imaging is three-dimensional documentation of the crime scene before it is compromised. It turns the crime scene sketches in a digital form.

Apart from ensuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow the police to zero in on how, why, where and when the fire started.

The 3D laser imaging of the outer area of the Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh was recreated on Thursday and the inside of the building will be recreated on Friday.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the two owners of Hotel Arpit where the fire broke out on February 12. One of the owners Rakesh was in Doha when the incident took place while the other, Shardendu Goel, was in Delhi.

Their phones are switched off and the family members are out of reach, said police.

Following the incident, the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe and directed the fire department to conduct inspection of buildings which have five floors or more. The area's civic body too ordered a probe with officials accusing the hotel of violating municipal norms including running a makeshift restaurant on its rooftop.

Union minister K J Alphons who had visited the site of the incident, had pointed out that the emergency exit of the hotel was "too narrow" and also locked.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram