In a First, Delhi Police to Use 3D Laser Tech to Recreate Karol Bagh Fire Scene

In a first, the Delhi Police will use the 3D laser imaging technology to recreate the scene of crime in the Karol Bagh Hotel blaze which claimed 17 lives. This is the latest forensic technology used to simulate the scene of a crime.In simple terms, the 3D laser imaging is three-dimensional documentation of the crime scene before it is compromised. It turns the crime scene sketches in a digital form.Apart from ensuring that there is no loss of evidence, the high-tech method will allow the police to zero in on how, why, where and when the fire started.The 3D laser imaging of the outer area of the Arpit Palace Hotel in Karol Bagh was recreated on Thursday and the inside of the building will be recreated on Friday.The Delhi Police Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the two owners of Hotel Arpit where the fire broke out on February 12. One of the owners Rakesh was in Doha when the incident took place while the other, Shardendu Goel, was in Delhi.Their phones are switched off and the family members are out of reach, said police.Following the incident, the Delhi government ordered a magisterial probe and directed the fire department to conduct inspection of buildings which have five floors or more. The area's civic body too ordered a probe with officials accusing the hotel of violating municipal norms including running a makeshift restaurant on its rooftop.Union minister K J Alphons who had visited the site of the incident, had pointed out that the emergency exit of the hotel was "too narrow" and also locked.