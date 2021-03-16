In a First, Desi Dogs to Train with Foreign Breeds in Bhopal School on PM Modi's Initiative

Twenty indie dogs have been inducted into the Police Training School, Dogs that runs under 23rd battalion of Special Armed Force in the capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged countrymen to embrace and support local breed canines in his Mann ki Baat recently.

These local breeds include Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Kombai and Chippiparayi. They have been brought to the centre on March 14.

Their training started on Tuesday at the school, which is running since year 1959. Their training is expected to be completed in next nine months, said Dr Umesh Chaurasiya, the veterinary expert at the school.

“We have picked up half a dozen best Indian breeds from Tamil Nadu and other states and their training started on Tuesday,” Addl Director General (SAF) Milind Kanaskar said.

Additionally, the PTS Dogs Bhopal has become the first police unit in the country to have taken up desi breeds for training even as army and para military forces are already nurturing local breeds.

“PM Modi had recently urged everyone to promote Indian breed of dogs and in many parameters like foreign breed of dogs are sensitive to environment and often fell ill once exposed to outer atmosphere during training while the local breeds are already acclimatised to the environment and more suited for local conditions,” Kanaskar added.

These local breeds are no less than foreign ones in physical endurance and we hope some of them could prove even better, said the officer, citing example of Rampur hound a crossbreed dog, which is known for its agility and fast pace running.

The dogs trained at Bhopal school after training are posted in army, para military forces, forest department and other investigative agencies.

The Forest Department often sends dogs and handlers to the school for training canines for their specific needs.