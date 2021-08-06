In a First, Dowry Death Accused Dismissed from Service in Kerala; Warning to All Officials, Says Minister

The Kerala government on Friday dismissed a government official and dowry death accused Kiran Kumar from service, the first such initiative in a state to curb dowry cases.

Kumar’s wife, Vismaya, allegedly facing dowry harassment by her in-laws, was found hanging in their house. Kiran Kumar, an inspector with the motor vehicles department, was found guilty under the dowry prohibition act after a department inquiry. The departmental action has been taken under Kerala civil service rule 1960.

Kerala transport minister Antony Raju said Kumar has been dismissed from government service and will not be eligible for pension.

The minister said this is the first such dismissal undertaken by the Kerala government due to a dowry-related case. “This is a warning to all civil servants in the state. This action will not have any connection with the police enquiry." Kumar will not be eligible to get a pension in future, he said.

Kumar is in jail after a Kerala court remanded him. The state motor vehicle department suspended had suspended him from service after the probe.

