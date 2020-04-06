Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

In a First, East Coast Railways Deploys Drones to Guard Assets Amid Lockdown

The concept of security patrolling through drones has been introduced at Waltair and Kurdha Divisions of ECoR and it will be soon operational at Bhubaneswar and Puri as per requirement, he said.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In a First, East Coast Railways Deploys Drones to Guard Assets Amid Lockdown
A worker is seen cleaning train to prevent the AC virus from spreading. (Image: News18/ Ajay Kumar)

In a first, the East Coast Railway headquartered at Bhubaneswar has deployed drones to guard its assets lying idle in yards due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, officials said.

"During lockdown, assets like coaches, PRS counters, etc. are out of sight being not in use, locked. This is in addition to the assets on use - yards signalling infrastructure, stations, relay rooms, goods sheds, wagon stock. RPF staff has to ensure safety of each of these assets, whether in use or not," said Principal chief security commissioner, ECoR, Raja Ram.

"As a large part of ECOR territory is under LWE (left wing extremism) influence areas, keeping an eye 24x7 on all fixed and moving assets in addition to activity centres is a challenge during lockdown. ECoR has, in a first on IR, deployed drones to keep a 24x7 vigil on the entire ECOR territory," he added.

The concept of security patrolling through drones has been introduced at Waltair and Kurdha Divisions of ECoR and it will be soon operational at Bhubaneswar and Puri as per requirement, he said.

Drone cameras will be operating with the help of the permission of state/airport, naval and airport authorities so that the movements are fully monitored.

"The drones will capture the images of the track from the maximum suitable heights, communication links of 2 km approximately initially so that the images and videos reach up to the operator are clear to take follow-up action," Ram said.

"Besides the real-time monitoring, we will store the data to create a video library for future references," he added.

It will also use motor or push trolley operated by RPF personnel to move inside sections and cover areas also if required and immediately send message to the control room for immediate action and information can be passed to local police, he said further.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    978,492

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,330,001

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    277,646

     

  • Total DEATHS

    73,863

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres