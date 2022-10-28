In a First, Inmates of Chennai's Mental Health Institute Tie the Knot After Meeting During Treatment

In a first, two inmates of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai’s Kilpauk tied the knot. The couple married on October 28, a first in the 200-year-old history of the institute.

Mahendran, 42, from Chennai, and Deepa, 36, from Vellore, who both sought mental health treatment two years ago at Chennai’s IMH, fell in love with one another and will now be living in the same facility.

Mahendran is currently being treated for bipolar affective disorder reportedly caused by stress in his family, while Deepa struggled to deal with her father’s death and became despondent. The duo fell in love after meeting at the mental health facility while receiving treatment as inpatients at the institute.

Speaking to News18, Mahendran said, ‘It was love at first sight, Deepa resembled my mother. My mother was a teacher, and after getting to know Deepa, I came to know that she was a teacher too,’ Mahendran said adding that Deepa filled his life with joy.

Deepa acknowledged the unusual circumstances of meeting and called it a ‘miracle’. “I never imagined that I would get marriage in my life,’ Deepa told News18.

According to the Director of the institute, Dr Poorna Chandrika, the couple’s interactions were initially brought to her as a complaint. “Some employees complained a few months ago that the duo was hanging out together frequently and arriving at the institute late at night. The man works in the institute’s Day Care Center, while the woman is employed by R’vive Cafe,” the doctor said.

Read all the Latest India News here