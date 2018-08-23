In a First, INS Vikramaditya to be Fitted with Marine Hydraulic Systems

INS Vikramaditya, India's only aircraft carrier, is going to be fitted with marine hydraulic system for the first time as part of its upgrade that will give an edge to the air-capable wing of the ship.The systems would be fitted by Russia's Rostec State Corporation through its subsidiary, Technodinamika.While the preparation for assembling is now being conducted, assembling will start in October this year and complete by May 2019, Technodinamika CEO Igor Nasenkov said in an interaction with IANS.The GS-1MF and GS-3 marine hydraulic systems are used for refuelling, cleaning and pressurization of hydraulic systems of aircraft and helicopters which form part of the air-capable wing of INS Vikramaditya.GS-1MF hydraulic system are used for helicopters while GS-3 are used for aircraft. The upgradation would take place in India only and would include installation supervision, commissioning and sea trials of the ship."Installation supervision of marine hydraulic systems at Vikramaditya is an important step in the upgrade of what is currently the most powerful aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy," Nasenkov said."The Vikramaditya project is extremely promising taking into account the long-term development programme of the Indian aircraft fleet, under which by 2027 it will acquire two more ships," he said.Technodinamika specializes in development, manufacture and after-sale servicing for systems and equipment for civil and military airplanes and helicopters."This project is another step towards the development of military-technical cooperation between India and Russia," he said while refusing to divulge details about the costs involved in the upgrade.