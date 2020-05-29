In a First, Jharkhand Govt to Bring Back Migrant Labourers in Leh on Chartered Flights

New Delhi: In a first by any state, the Jharkhand government will be bringing back 60 migrant labourers stuck in Leh on a chartered flight.

These workers will be brought in from Batalik in Leh to Ranchi and then Dumka. All arrangements to ferry the migrants from Ranchi to Dumka also have been made..

This comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered states to ensure migrants are not charged for their travel back home.

Here is how it happened.

Migrant workers stranded in Batalik-Kargil sector, working in a BRO project, had reached out to the Hemant Soren government. The state immediately touched base with Ladakh UT local admin to provide assistance. Jharkhand Control Room, meanwhile, also registered their details on state portal.

Soren also reached out to the Union government and wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah to allow chartered flights to bring back migrants.

All the 60 workers were checked, thermal screened and transported by BRO to Leh (six hours road journey) in the afternoon of May 28, and were kept in transit camp.

The workers will be flying out by SpiceJet flight departing at 12 pm on 29th May from Leh, arriving in Delhi around 2 pm and further be flying to Ranchi by Indigo flight departing Delhi at 6 pm and reaching Ranchi 8 pm .

This cost of transportation of 60 workers costing approximate 8 lakhs is being borne by the state govt

Yesterday a law school Bangalore Alumni led Initiative helped around 174 workers to be back to Jharkhand by a chartered flight ..

Sources also say that the state government intends to work further on this initiative ..Two flights are being operationalised to get back around 320 workers from Andamans...

165 trains for Shramiks have so far brought back approximately 12 lakh workers home..the cost of which mostly is borne by the state.