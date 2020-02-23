In a First, Lucknow University to Start 'Garbha Sanskaar' Course to Teach Aspects of Motherhood
University spokesperson Durgesh said while the certificate course will last for three months, the diploma course is from six months to a year.
Representative image.
Lucknow: In a unique initiative ahead of the International Women's Day, the Lucknow University is planning to launch 'Garbha Sanskaar' course to deal with various aspects and requirements of motherhood.
"The Institute of Women Studies has made its plan to start the Garbha Sanskaar course. It is a certificate and diploma course. The certificate course is for three months, while the diploma course is from six months to one year. We are working on this and it will be implemented in the upcoming academic session of the university," Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said on Sunday.
International Women's Day falls on March 8, while International Mother's Day is on May 10 this year.
"While some of the women on the verge of pregnancy are educated and aware, others are not. Through this course, an effort has been made to tell the women how they should live in a clean environment, what they should eat and how should they look after themselves, so that the newborn children are healthy. This will ensure that the future generation of the country is hale and hearty," Srivastava said.
He said since it is a new course and the first-of-its-kind in India, there is curiosity among students.
"People related to the field of medical education and music will be roped in for this course," he said, adding that the course is the "vision" of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Records 'Hottest Temperature' in Antarctica, Shows Shocking Images of Melting Snow
- Shibani Dandekar Shares Loved up Pic with Farhan Akhtar to Mark 2 Years of Dating
- India vs Australia, FIH Hockey Pro League 2020 HIGHLIGHTS: India Beat Australia in Penalty Shootout
- The One Where They Reunite: The 'FRIENDS' Reunion is Happening, and Fans Cannot Keep Calm
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets