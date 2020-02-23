In a First, Lucknow University to Start 'Garbha Sanskaar' Course to Teach Aspects of Motherhood

Lucknow: In a unique initiative ahead of the International Women's Day, the Lucknow University is planning to launch 'Garbha Sanskaar' course to deal with various aspects and requirements of motherhood.

"The Institute of Women Studies has made its plan to start the Garbha Sanskaar course. It is a certificate and diploma course. The certificate course is for three months, while the diploma course is from six months to one year. We are working on this and it will be implemented in the upcoming academic session of the university," Lucknow University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said on Sunday.

International Women's Day falls on March 8, while International Mother's Day is on May 10 this year.

"While some of the women on the verge of pregnancy are educated and aware, others are not. Through this course, an effort has been made to tell the women how they should live in a clean environment, what they should eat and how should they look after themselves, so that the newborn children are healthy. This will ensure that the future generation of the country is hale and hearty," Srivastava said.

He said since it is a new course and the first-of-its-kind in India, there is curiosity among students.

"People related to the field of medical education and music will be roped in for this course," he said, adding that the course is the "vision" of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

