In a First, Man in Uttar Pradesh Booked for Triple Talaq After Wife Fails to Fulfill Dowry Demands

Mathura: A police station here has booked a man for pronouncing triple talaq on his wife, probably the first such case since the enactment of the law punishing the practice.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill prescribing up to three years in prison for men giving instant triple talaq to their wives and was passed by Parliament on Tuesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the triple talaq bill on Thursday.

Ikram, a resident of Haryana's Nuh district, had married Jumirat about two years ago and was demanding Rs 1 lakh as dowry from his in-laws who live in Krishna Nagar locality in Kosi Kalan town of Mathura.

The victim had returned to her maternal home following harassment and had lodged a complaint with the local police. The couple was then called to the 'mahila thana' (all-women police station) in the district for reconciliation, sub-inspector Ruchi Tyagi said.

Both reached a compromise after several counselling sessions. On July 30, they were called again by the police and their relation appeared cordial, she added.

However, as the couple stepped outside the police station, Ikram pronounced triple talaq after his mother-in-law expressed their inability to fulfill the dowry demands, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

An FIR was filed against Ikram at the women's police station following a complaint by his mother-in-law, he added.

