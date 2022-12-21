In a First, Mugger Spotted in Gujarat’s Purna River

For the first time, a mugger or marsh crocodile was spotted from the Purna River in the southern part of Gujarat. The reptile species has reportedly made the river its home now for the past four years.

The research paper on spotting the species ‘First Confirmed Record of the Mugger Crocodile from the Purna River, Tapi District, Gujarat’ was recently published in the journal “Reptiles and Amphibians” authored by Dhruv Chaudhari, Arvind Chaudhari, Imran Vaidh, and Hiren Patel.

“On January 15, 2022, we visited Mordevi Village, located in Valod taluka of Tapi district in Gujarat. While surveying the area, we sighted a mugger, about 3 m in length basking on the bank of the river Purna. We had never sighted the species here before, but according to the village Sarpanch, this mugger was seen basking near the river bank. More so, on asking the locals about the last sighting of the animal, the locals said they had been observing the same mugger for the last four years, and it has never harmed anybody,” the researchers noted.

Villagers believe that the mugger is a vehicle for goddess Khodiyar Mata whose temple is nearby the bank and who protects the village from evil.

“We further surveyed the site for more crocodiles but only sighted this one individual to date. The presence of muggers had not been reported from the earlier studies in this region,” the authors said.

When asked how the animal came to the river, they said, “In this case, we offer two possibilities: First, it is possible that the animal was relocated in the river by the Forest Department, government organizations, or NGOs involved in wildlife rescue and protection, but this is thought to be unlikely. Second, crocodiles have been reported in the Tapi River near Hazira approximately 30 miles from the current sighting; there is a possibility that individuals may have migrated from the river mouth and settled in the Purna River.”

According to sources, the mugger species population is increasing in many Indian states including Gujarat. Studying the distribution of the species and assessing the threats to its survival will help to develop better conservation practices for muggers in Gujarat.

In Gujarat, a good population of Muggers found in major rivers such as the Narmada, Tapi, Mahi, and Vatrak. Purna is one of the major perennial rivers in Gujarat. The river has its origins in the Saputara Hills in Dangs district of the state. The Purna River travels 180 km before flowing into the Arabian Sea.

Experts say that Marsh Crocodile lives in freshwater habitats, including rivers, lakes, reservoirs, hill streams, village ponds, and man-made tanks. The species is legally protected under Schedule I in the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and categorized as Vulnerable by the IUCN.

Read all the Latest India News here