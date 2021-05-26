In a First, Mumbai's Agripada to Roll Out Citizen-Driven Cluster Vaccination Using Russian Sputnik

The Mumbai Central and Agripada Advanced Locality Management (MCA ALM) will next week roll out the city’s first citizen-driven cluster vaccination for residents of their area.

According to a report by Times of India, the ALM has tied up with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories who will supply them with Sputnik V- the Russian-made vaccine.

For administering the doses, the ALM has tied up with the Wockhardt Hospital in their neighbourhood.

Once it rolls out, this will also be the first time that residents will be vaccinated with Sputnik. So far Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), state government and private hospitals have vaccinated residents with Covishield and Covaxin.

On the outskirts of Mumbai, similar immunisation drives are being undertaken by large gated communities in tie-ups with private hospitals, but none of them have directly sourced the vaccines.

There are some concerns about pricing though. Sputnik is being sold in India at a little less than Rs 1,000 per dose. The additional cost in this case is the service charge which Wockhardt is levying.

Meanwhile, US pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said that it was presently holding discussions with the Indian government and was hopeful to bring its supply of Covid-19 vaccine to the country soon.

“Pfizer’s discussions with the Government of India are ongoing and we are hopeful to bring the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in the country," the company said in a statement.

As reports of the company refusing to deal with local governments for vaccine supply continues to do rounds, Pfizer clarified that it would supply vaccine doses directly to the central governments and supra-national organisations for the deployment of its vaccine to other countries.

It also said that the allocation of doses and implementation plan within a country was a decision for the local governments.

