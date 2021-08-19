In a First, Non-IAS Serving Officers to Also Head to Mussoorie This Oct, Rub Shoulders With IAS Counterparts

Non-IAS serving officers will head to the elite Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie this October for the first time to rub shoulders with their IAS counterparts for a week-long Mid-Career Training Program (MCTP) under PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mission Karmayogi’ plan.

So far, only IAS officers went to LBSNAA for a MCTP session at three different stages of service. IPS officers headed for the same to Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. But now, under ‘Mission Karmayogi’, the first common MCTP programme will run at LBSNAA from October 25-31. The government has invited nominations from officers.

This course for the first time will bring together serving officers of the All-India Services (IAS, IPS and IFoS) and other Central Group ‘A’ services officers from the 2000 and 2001 batch of the Civil Services. This will include officers from the 45 Central Group ‘A’ Services, including Indian Revenue Service, Indian Audit and Accounts Service and the Central Secretariat Service.

“This will help in better coordination amongst the personnel of various civil services fostering intra-departmental and inter-departmental coordination during the MCTP,” the Department of Personnel and Training has said in a letter about the new common MCTP course.

For nominations, the officers have been asked to specify the sectors of work experience acquired in their service so far and cite the sectors of work they are interested in future assignments, as per the letter.

Two years ago, the Foundation Course at LBSNAA, which was confined till then to a few All India Services (AIS) officers, was enlarged and converted into a common foundation course for other services as well including the Central Group ‘A’ Services. The valedictory phase of the training course has since been conducted at Gujarat in the premises of the statue of Sardar Patel and is attended by the Prime Minister.

Government officials say a common MCTP and Foundation course removes the anomaly of running different training courses for successful candidates of the civil services exam and addresses the issue of the sense of elitism attached to the All-India services, especially the IAS who train at Mussoorie at different stages of their career.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here