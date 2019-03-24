English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a First, NSCN(IM) to Hold Peace Talks with Centre Tomorrow; Naga 'Flag & Constitution' Top Demands
Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India.
File photo of Thuingaleng Muivah (Image:PTI).
Loading...
Guwahati: In a first, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) will hold a dialogue with Deputy National Security Advisor and government’s interlocutor in Dimapur on Monday as part of the ongoing Naga peace talks.
Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India. This will be the second visit of Ravi to Nagaland within a short span of time.
Confirming the schedule of the meeting, V Horam, the executive member of steering committee of NSCN (IM), told News18 that Muivah will meet the Dy NSA on March 25 at the Central Police Officers Mess, Police Complex Chumukedima. “The interlocutor of Government of India will discuss the separate flag and separate constitution with us. Already all points of discussion have been finalized. We can’t go ahead without our flag and constitution. ’’
Earlier Muivah had said that the demand for Greater Nagaland is based on Naga political rights and Naga “which will not be surrendered at any cost.” “Our demand is also for a separate Naga National flag and a separate Constitution. If the Centre does not accept, there is no other way to resolve the political problem,’’ he had said.
The last time Ravi had toured Nagaland on February 26 and 27. During his last visit, he held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, apex tribal bodies, legislators, civil organisations and informed them about the status of the Naga peace process.
Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India. This will be the second visit of Ravi to Nagaland within a short span of time.
Confirming the schedule of the meeting, V Horam, the executive member of steering committee of NSCN (IM), told News18 that Muivah will meet the Dy NSA on March 25 at the Central Police Officers Mess, Police Complex Chumukedima. “The interlocutor of Government of India will discuss the separate flag and separate constitution with us. Already all points of discussion have been finalized. We can’t go ahead without our flag and constitution. ’’
Earlier Muivah had said that the demand for Greater Nagaland is based on Naga political rights and Naga “which will not be surrendered at any cost.” “Our demand is also for a separate Naga National flag and a separate Constitution. If the Centre does not accept, there is no other way to resolve the political problem,’’ he had said.
The last time Ravi had toured Nagaland on February 26 and 27. During his last visit, he held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, apex tribal bodies, legislators, civil organisations and informed them about the status of the Naga peace process.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn And More: The Music Streaming Battles Are Just Getting Started
- Trailers This Week: Avengers Endgame Drops New Hints, Vivek Oberoi Traverses PM Narendra Modi's Life
- Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expecting Her Second Child?
- IPL 2019 | Dismissing Virat and AB Was the Highlight for Harbhajan
- Akshay Kumar Posts First Photo After 'Kesari' Release, Twitter Doesn't Let It 'Fade Away'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results