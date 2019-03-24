LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In a First, NSCN(IM) to Hold Peace Talks with Centre Tomorrow; Naga 'Flag & Constitution' Top Demands

Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India.

Biju Kumar Deka | News18

Updated:March 24, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In a First, NSCN(IM) to Hold Peace Talks with Centre Tomorrow; Naga 'Flag & Constitution' Top Demands
File photo of Thuingaleng Muivah (Image:PTI).
Loading...
Guwahati: In a first, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) will hold a dialogue with Deputy National Security Advisor and government’s interlocutor in Dimapur on Monday as part of the ongoing Naga peace talks.

Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India. This will be the second visit of Ravi to Nagaland within a short span of time.

Confirming the schedule of the meeting, V Horam, the executive member of steering committee of NSCN (IM), told News18 that Muivah will meet the Dy NSA on March 25 at the Central Police Officers Mess, Police Complex Chumukedima. “The interlocutor of Government of India will discuss the separate flag and separate constitution with us. Already all points of discussion have been finalized. We can’t go ahead without our flag and constitution. ’’

Earlier Muivah had said that the demand for Greater Nagaland is based on Naga political rights and Naga “which will not be surrendered at any cost.” “Our demand is also for a separate Naga National flag and a separate Constitution. If the Centre does not accept, there is no other way to resolve the political problem,’’ he had said.

The last time Ravi had toured Nagaland on February 26 and 27. During his last visit, he held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, apex tribal bodies, legislators, civil organisations and informed them about the status of the Naga peace process.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram