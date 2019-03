In a First, NSCN(IM) to Hold Peace Talks with Centre Tomorrow; Naga 'Flag & Constitution' Top Demands

In a first, National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) will hold a dialogue with Deputy National Security Advisor and government’s interlocutor in Dimapur on Monday as part of the ongoing Naga peace talks.Thuingaleng Muivah will be the chief negotiator of the NSCN (IM) while Deputy NSA RN Ravi will represent the Government of India. This will be the second visit of Ravi to Nagaland within a short span of time.Confirming the schedule of the meeting, V Horam, the executive member of steering committee of NSCN (IM), told News18 that Muivah will meet the Dy NSA on March 25 at the Central Police Officers Mess, Police Complex Chumukedima. “The interlocutor of Government of India will discuss the separate flag and separate constitution with us. Already all points of discussion have been finalized. We can’t go ahead without our flag and constitution. ’’Earlier Muivah had said that the demand for Greater Nagaland is based on Naga political rights and Naga “which will not be surrendered at any cost.” “Our demand is also for a separate Naga National flag and a separate Constitution. If the Centre does not accept, there is no other way to resolve the political problem,’’ he had said.The last time Ravi had toured Nagaland on February 26 and 27. During his last visit, he held a series of meetings with various stakeholders, apex tribal bodies, legislators, civil organisations and informed them about the status of the Naga peace process.