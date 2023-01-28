In a first for an Indian news channel, News18 India has announced the launch of its original web-series, ‘FIR No. 208’, which premieres at 9pm on 3 February.

Conceptualised and hosted by News18 India’s Managing Editor, Kishore Ajwani, ‘FIR No. 208’ showcases the web of deceit spun by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was has been a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, and his crimes that were not exposed in the public domain till now.

News18 India has produced this five-episode web-series in a tell-all narrative, which features real people and actual locations. The narrators featured in the show are investigators from Delhi Police and Enforcement Directorate, journalists who reported Chandrashekhar’s cases, his victims, employees of his companies and other individuals who had real encounters with the conman. The show explores the mind of Chandrashekhar who enticed Bollywood stars, looted many of crores and crores rupees and much more.

Speaking about News18 India’s foray into web-series, Ajwani said, “This is the first ever web series produced by an Indian news channel. Being a news-media company, we know inside details of Chandrashekhar’s escapades with the common man, Bollywood stars, and prominent industrialists and their wives. This helps us explore the murky depths of this conman’s mind and show our viewers the true story. This has been a project I have been associated with from the drawing-board to hosting, through production, and I am sure that our viewers will love the format in which my team and I are delivering this story.”

‘FIR No. 208’ premieres on the News18 India YouTube channel on 3 February, 2023 at 9 pm.

