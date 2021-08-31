In a First, Serving Rajya Sabha Official PPK Ramacharyulu Appointed Secretary General of the House

For the first time in the history of Rajya Sabha, the secretary-general position on Tuesday was given to a serving official, Dr Parasaram Pattabhi Kesava Ramacharyulu, till further orders.

Ramacharyulu, who has over 40 years of experience, was appointed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as the Rajya Sabha secretary in 2018. He succeeds Desh Deepak Verma, who retired today after completing four years in office.

Within hours of his appointment, the new secretary-general spoke to CNN-News18, thanking the Rajya Sabha chairman for the opportunity. ”It’s a big responsibility and I hope to serve the secretariat to the best of my ability…It is a special honour to be able to serve as Secretary-General.”

This is The first such appointment in the Rajya Sabha since its inception in 1952. In the Lok Sabha, nine such insiders have become the secretary-general of the Lower House of Parliament.

The 63-year-old has about 40 years of experience in handling various aspects of the functioning of the Parliament. He joined the secretariat in 1983 after serving in the Lok Sabha Secretariat for a year. He served as Special Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Legislature in 2017.

He holds Bachelor of Laws and Master of Arts (Political Science) degrees and was awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) by the Jawaharlal Nehru University for his work on ‘Committee Systems of Indian Parliament and the US Congress: A Comparative Study’ in 2005.

As the secretary of Rajya Sabha, he was instrumental in establishing a practice for the office of the Chairman to send out various communication to various MPs call in their respective mother tongues. This practice has become extremely popular with the members of Parliament of the Upper House

Dr Ramacharyulu is likely to take charge on Wednesday, September 1 at noon.

