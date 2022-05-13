In a First, Siddipet Girl Becomes First Line Woman in Telangana Power Distribution Company

In a first, B Sirisha from Siddipet became the first line-woman in Telangana at The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited after she received her employment letter from State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy.

Sirisha had applied for the Junior Line Man (JLM) post through a notification issued by the public sector power distribution company and passed all qualifying tests.

But climbing the pole is the main eligibility test for the lineman job. Sirisha got an order from the High Court of Telangana on December 20, which allowed her to take part in the test. According to the court order, the authorities from the TSSPDCL conducted a pole climbing test for Sirisha. She passed the test easily and become the first line woman in Telangana.

She is now serving as a line woman in Medchal. A video showing Shirisha wearing a helmet and climbing the electric poll went viral on social media. As many as 200 women were selected for the post at TSSPDCL. Another candidate, Bharathi, was also selected for the line woman position but Sirisha was the first to receive the appointment order. Accolades have been poured upon Sirisha from people from all walks of life.

“This is a proud movement for me. I am the first woman to select for this post. My selection proves that the women are not less than men in any field.” Sirisha said after receiving the appointment letter.

