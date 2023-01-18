In a First Since March 2020, India Reports Under 100 Covid-19 Cases in a Day

In a first in 3 years since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, India reported less than 100 cases on Monday. This comes at a time when infections are dropping continuously to fresh lows every day.

As per findings, no Covid related deaths were reported in the country for four days at a stretch either, a first since March 2020.

Among the states, Kerala logged the highest number of cases during the preceding week followed by Karnataka which reported the second highest case count at 214, as compared to 225 in the previous week, followed by Maharashtra with 124. Among states and UTs, Pondicherry was the only place that saw a minor surge in cases.

India reported more than 100 cases in a day on March 27 of 2020, and the daily tally hadn’t fallen to double digits since then, as per TOI’s Covid database. Cases have been steadily falling in India despite the massive wave in China, and consequent fears of a fresh surge in the country.

Notably, on January 16, the national capital recorded no new Covid cases for the first time since March 2020. Delhi recorded its first coronavirus case on March 2, 2020, and logged a total of 20,07,313 cases with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.94 percent and 26,522 pandemic-related fatalities so far. Seven states, including Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, have recorded more Covid cases than Delhi.

According to data shared by the city health department, the number of active cases stood at just 10. As many as 931 tests were conducted the previous day, the health department bulletin stated. The city reported just one new case on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.05 percent.

In the week spanning January 9-15, India recorded 1,062 Covid cases, which too was the lowest weekly tally since March 23-29, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved market authorization to Covid-19 vaccine Covovax. It will be used as a booster dose for adults who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin, sources said. The DCGI’s approval came following a recommendation by the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Prakash Kumar Singh, director of government and regulatory affairs at the Serum Institute of India, had written to the DCGI for the approval of Covovax heterologous booster dose in view of the escalating Covid-19 pandemic situation in some countries, an official source said.

