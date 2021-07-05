In A First, Telangana Plants 1 Million Saplings in One Hour to Enter Guinness Book

Telangana will be soon entering the Guinness Book for planting 1 million saplings within an hour. It is set to break Turkey’s record of planting 3 lakh trees in 2019. The mega plantation drive was part of the Green India Challenge pioneered by TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Rao.

More than 30,000 TRS workers and locals planted saplings in Adilabad district of Telangana using the Miyawaki method. Invented by renowned Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, this technique is used to regenerate forests in small patches of land. Saplings are sowed close to each other so that they receive direct sunlight and grow vertically than sideways.

These types of urban forests are effective in reducing carbon footprint and maintains an ecological balance. While the green drive was one of its kind, Rao’s Green India Challenge is one of the biggest environmental campaigns run by an individual.

Since its inception in 2017, more than 15 crore trees have been planted across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the initiative calling it a holistic mission to preserve a cleaner and greener environment.

What a way to start the day Sir! Immense pleasure to have your kind words for #GreenIndiaChallenge and your valuable message for #VrikshaVedam. This adds sanctity to the cause. It would be great if you could kindly participate in #GIC to take a giant leap in India & world over🙏. pic.twitter.com/MamlULov4h— Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) May 28, 2021

Recently, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also took part in the initiative.

