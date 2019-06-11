Take the pledge to vote

In a First, Three Arrested for Violation of 'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule in Noida

This is the first arrest made since the "No Helmet No Petrol" rule came into effect in Noida and Greater Noida on June 1, prohibiting two-wheeler riders without helmet from getting fuel in a major bid to check road traffic violations.

PTI

Updated:June 11, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Noida (UP): Three men were arrested Tuesday for engaging in a scuffle with petrol pump staffers who refused to fill fuel in their motorcycle as they were not wearing helmets, officials said.

This is the first arrest made since the "No Helmet No Petrol" rule came into effect in Noida and Greater Noida on June 1, prohibiting two-wheeler riders without helmet from getting fuel in a major bid to check road traffic violations.

"Accused Shahadat, Zishan and Zahid had reached the petrol pump in Sector 71 where they engaged in a scuffle with pump staffers and demanded petrol forcefully," a district administration official said.

"When the matter was reported, the police booked them under Section 151 in The Code Of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences ). Later City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra sent them to jail," the official said.

The administration has warned similar action against offenders and requested the public to follow all rules, he said.

As many as 220 people have lost lives and 393 suffered injuries in 481 road accidents reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar between January 1 and May 31 this year, according to an official data.
