In a First, Township Being Built for Former Naxalites in Dantewada to Give 'Employment'

During the last year, 403 naxalites have surrendered in Dantewada. Many have been rewarded for it. For the first time, a township for former naxals is being built in Dantewada where they will also be given training for employment.

It will have 108 one-room set, as well as 20 shops.

Naxalites are surrendering under the Lone Varratu (Come back home) campaign. The township is being constructed to protect the former naxalites as their lives would be in danger if they stayed in their respective villages.

Dantewada SP Abhishek Pallav, “Shops of different things will be opened. The residents of the township would be given training in various fields like electrical work, repair, scientific farming and animal husbandry to help them generate employment in their villages.”

The government realised that only 32 of these naxalites have Aadhaar cards and bank accounts so they do not get the benefit of government facilities, he said, adding that they have again started ‘Lone Varratu Abhiyan-2’ under which Aadhar cards have been issued to 250 naxalites.

We have opened their bank accounts, they will now be able to avail the benefits of 12 government schemes.

A former Naxalite said, “Earlier we used to work at the behest of the Naxalite commander. Now we have come back and will get employment. Previously, our lives were in mountains and forests.”

Another former Naxalite said that after returning here, they are “feeling very good”.

