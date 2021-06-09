In a First, Two Women Army Officers to Undergo Helicopter Pilot Training

In a first in the Army Aviation Corps, two women officers have been selected to train as helicopter pilots, the Army said on Wednesday.

The officers will be trained at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik, Maharashtra. This is a feat in the Indian Army as women officers had been assigned only ground duties in the Army Aviation Corps.

Fifteen women officers volunteered to join the army aviation, however, only two officers have deemed qualified after undergoing a stringent selection process that included the Pilot Aptitude Battery Test (PABT) and medicals, a statement said.

On successful completion of training at Nashik, the officers will join flying duties by July 2022.

