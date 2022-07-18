In a First, UP Govt to Provide 'Trauma-Informed Counselling' to Children Who Lost Parents to Covid

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government will provide trauma-informed counselling to children who lost their parents during the Covid pandemic.

Trauma-informed counselling is a special care treatment in which trained counsellors engage with a depressed person in a manner for an effective treatment process through tailored interventions which leaves no scope for retraumatisation of the individual.

Manoj Rai, director of women and child development department, said, “There is a grave need now, more than ever, to stand with the affected children throughout their life, so that they can lead a quality life and get over their plight.”

The Uttar Pradesh Mukhya Mantri Bal Sewa Yojana was started in June 2021. Keeping in mind, mental health of the children who have lost one or both parents to Covid-19, the government decided to reach out to them through trauma-informed therapy.

More than 11,000 such children have been identified under the scheme. “With the support of UNICEF and Mind Piper (mental health services provider), four counsellors from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and one-stop centres were trained in each district to identify the trauma cases and help them overcome the grief and post-traumatic stress disorder. In total, over 300 counsellors were trained for the purpose across 75 districts,” informed Rai.

After the training, these counsellors went to the houses of these children and provided them trauma-informed counselling.

During the field visit in May, some children were found to be highly traumatised.

To provide counselling to these children, specialised training is being given to 40 counsellors who help these children.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.