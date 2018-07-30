English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In a First, Woman Police Battalion Ready For Service in Kerala
The first ever woman commando unit to be raised in India was in Tamil Nadu back in 2003. However, it has taken neighbouring Kerala 15 years to follow the steps.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Thiruvananthapuram: While Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) readies to deploy an 800-strong woman commando force in Kashmir, in Kerala another such unit is all set to have its unit of 44 policewomen. After their induction on July 30, they will become the first female commando force of the state police.
The women received a nine month-long training at Kerala police’s training academy in Ramavarmapuram, Thrissur. Apart from basic training, they have also been trained by experts from the NSG and the Kerala Thunderbolts.
“We were not just trained in theory, we have been given extensive practical training,”a woman commando officer told News18. These included lessons in riot control, cyber warfare and in the use of small arms like AK-47 assault rifle. The woman commandos have also been tutored in hostage rescue.
The first ever woman commando unit to be raised in India was in Tamil Nadu back in 2003. However, it has taken neighbouring Kerala 15 years to follow the steps.
“We are trying to break the stereotype that women cops are weaker than their male counterparts”, said one recruit.
Trained under the supervision of ADGP B Sandhya, the woman commandos are part of the new Kerala Police all-woman battalion.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
