In a Fit of Rage, Man Beheads 17-year-old Daughter in UP, Walks to Cops with Severed Head

In a grisly incident, a man allegedly beheaded his 17-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday evening and then went to a police station with her severed head, officials said. The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said.

Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area.

According to a report by NDTV, the man, on video, admitted to beheading his daughter because he was unhappy with her relationship with a man. “I did it. There was no one else. I closed the latch and did it. The body is in the room,” he is heard saying.

The man was then brought to the Majhila police station, 143 km west of Lucknow, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the father had been arrested and further action was being taken. Top police officers of the district reached the spot following the incident.

Uttar Pradesh has topped the list of states with the highest number of crimes against women in 2019, the latest data released by the National Crime Record Bureau in September last year showed.

It also had the highest number of crimes against female children under the POCSO Act with 7,444 cases, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.