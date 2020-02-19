In a Heart-Touching Move, 500 People Set to Attend Rally Buy Train Tickets in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a rare gesture, around 500 people who came to Bhubaneswar from Dhenkanal to attend a rally for their cause have purchased tickets to board a train, a railway official said on Wednesday.

People travelling to attend a public meeting hardly purchase tickets in any part of the country. "Those passengers from Dhenkanal have set a good example for others. Their leader came to Bhubaneswar Railway Station and requested the authorities to provide them with more time to board the train," the official said.

The agitators, who were mostly tribal people, purchased 500 general tickets for Puri-Angul MEMU train to reach from Bhubaneswar to Dhenkanal on Tuesday, he said.

