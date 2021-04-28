In A Major Relief, Lucknow Can Now Track Bed Occupancy In Govt, Pvt Hospitals Online 

People can now track bed occupancy status in Covid hospitals in the city in just one click. This comes after strict instructions issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding transparency in availability of beds in covid hospitals.

Dr Roshan Jacob, who has been given the charge of DM Lucknow, after Abhishek Prakash had tested positive, has issued an online link in this regard and has asked hospitals to update their data on the portal. Now, people can get live information of beds in covid hospitals in Lucknow by visiting the link http://dgmhup.gov.in/EN/covid19bedtrack.

Dr. Roshan Jacob said, “All government and private hospitals are told to log in on the DSO portal. The details about empty and occupied beds will be filled accordingly. All the hospitals will upload their data every day at 8am and 4pm. This data will be available for the common people in order to ease their problems.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 32,993 fresh Covid-19 positive cases along with 265 fatalities in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 3,06,458. At the same time, 1,84,144 samples were tested in UP within a day. So far, 4,01,41,354 samples have been investigated in the state. Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to do more than 4 crore tests.

