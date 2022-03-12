In a Major Relief, Mumbai Top Cop Relaxes Police Verification for Passport Applicants. Check Details

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey announced that citizens are no longer required to visit police stations for passport verification except in rare cases.

“We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report,” the police commissioner stated in a tweet on Saturday.

#PassportVerification. We have decided no citizen will be called to police station in Mumbai except in exceptional cases of documents being incomplete etc. If not followed do report🙏— Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

On the question of how would the process of police verification will complete, Pandey said that from now police constable would visit the house and complete the process required for the issue of passport.

“Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm,” Pandey said.

Constable who comes to your house does all the work. He is competent. You may get called in only if there is a discrepancy but not as a norm— Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 12, 2022

The move is seen as a relief to a lot of people as the verification process used to be a trouble for citizen.

Police verification is a mandatory step in the issuance of passport and need to be completed either before or in some cases after the issue of passport.

The verification is conducted by the police station given in the applicant’s address and the jurisdiction it falls under. A police official verifies the applicant details that are given in the application form and it is done in person while the applicant has to visit the police station.

According to a report in Time of India, the maximum complaints in the process of acquiring passports are related to the police verification or police officials.

After taking over as the new commissioner of Mumbai, Sanjay Pandey has used the social media to hear the issues of the people and taken citizen friendly steps receiving praises from the people.

