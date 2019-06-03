Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In a Massive Safety Breach, ‘Hole’ Detected in Air India Flight From New Delhi to San Francisco

Air India has launched an internal probe into the safety lapse and is seeking local aircraft maintenance help for repair.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
In a Massive Safety Breach, ‘Hole’ Detected in Air India Flight From New Delhi to San Francisco
The aircraft was carrying 225 passengers.
New Delhi: In a massive security lapse, a hole was found in an Air India flight carrying 225 passengers to San Francisco from New Delhi.

The AI 183 flight was cordoned off as soon as it landed in San Francisco. The hole was found on the flight’s arrival during inspection at the plane's entry door.

The flight, AI 183's route from New Delhi to San Francisco is considered to be one of the world’s longest. Air India has launched an internal probe into the safety lapse and is seeking local aircraft maintenance officials help for repairing.

“Boeing B777 aircraft, VT-ALH arrived in SFO on AI 183. During walk-around inspection on arrival, a small cut/crack on bottom right corner of left side to entry door. Air India is trying to get help from the local Aircraft Maintenance Repair Agencies for the repair, failing which men and material would be sent from India,” ANI quoted Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar as saying.

Sources in Air India said that “crew members of the aircraft are to be questioned regarding the massive safety lapses.”


