In a Mega Introduction, New Cabinet Ministers to Meet People with 22-state Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Covering 19,567 Km

In a bid to introduce the new cabinet members, the BJP is planning a massive rally that will cut across 22 states, covering 19,567 km, beginning on August 16.

The 39 ministers inducted into the cabinet last month will take part in the ‘Jan Aashirwad Yatra’, party sources told NDTV. The rally will cover 265 districts under 212 Lok Sabha seats, where 1,663 major programmes will be held along the way, sources added.

Reportedly, the newly-inducted ministers will meet people even before they head home as none of them have gone to their families since they took oath last month. Prime Minister Modi had asked them to stay on in the national capital till the Independence Day celebrations.

Prepping for the mega rally, party chief JP Nadda has already started meeting the new ministers and has so far met 20 ministers- 11 of them on Wednesday and nine of them on Tuesday. Not only the cabinet ministers, but 19 ministers from other states will also take part in the rally.

The junior ministers in the Union ministry will begin the yatra from August 16, while the cabinet ministers will join in four days later. The NDTV report added that the ministers will participate in the march for any time between three days and 10 days.

Sources claimed that Narayan Rane is expected to have the longest stay with the rally- marching for seven days. Other than their own constituency, ministers are expected to cover three more Lok Sabha seats and also four districts apart from their own.

