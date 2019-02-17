LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In Pulwama Rebuttal, Pakistan Rakes Up Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Day Before ICJ Hearing​

After India moved the international court, a 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated.

Updated:February 17, 2019, 7:28 PM IST
In Pulwama Rebuttal, Pakistan Rakes Up Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Day Before ICJ Hearing​
File photo of Kulbhushan Jadhav.
New Delhi: Islamabad on Sunday raked up the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017, while rejecting India’s claims about Pakistan’s links with the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The public hearing of the Jadhav’s case over his sentencing will begin on Monday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Hague.

After India moved the international court, a 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated.

While Pakistan claims Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran and has confessed to his intent of spying and carrying out sabotage activities, India denies the charge.

The Foreign Office (FO) of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Sunday, said India continued to reject Jadhav’s “confessions of perpetrating violence in Pakistan”.

Jadhav was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after illegally crossing into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials. Indian officials say he was abducted from Iran and taken to Pakistan against his will.

While claiming that Jaish-e-Mujahideen, which has reportedly claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack killing at least 40 CRPF jawans after a local youth, Adil Ahmed Dar, rammed his explosives-laden car into a convoy bus, is a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and the nation was implementing its obligations on sanctions, the FO statement wanted to draw attention towards the authenticity of the video of the attacker.

It said India’s allegations were made “without carrying any investigation, pre-conceived and consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past”.

Calling for introspection, the statement said India owed an explanation on reports of Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017.

The suicide bomber joined a militant group after having been beaten up by troops three years ago, his parents told news agency Reuters on Friday.

The 20-year-old’s father said the incident, which took place when Dar was still in school, may have changed him from the simple person he once was.

According to some media reports, Adil was arrested on four occasions on suspicion of providing logistical support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, but was released each time without charge.

The FO statement said Pakistan desired normalisation of ties with India which were revealed through Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wherein he wrote about taking two steps if India took one and proposing that foreign ministers of the two nations meet on the side-lines of the UNGA.

The statement also talked about Pakistan government’s initiative of opening the Kartarpur corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims which it said was aimed at aimed at improving “people-to-people contacts and deescalating a vitiated environment”.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
