Relief for BJP Leaders as SC Says No Action Against Them in Criminal Cases, Issues Notice to Bengal Govt

In a relief for Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, the Supreme Court on Friday said that no coercive action should be taken against them till the next date of hearing. The leaders had moved the top court accusing TMC and Bengal government of witch-hunt and vendetta, seeking transfer of all cases registered against them.

Approaching the SC, Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pawan Singh, Sourav Singh, Mukul Roy and Kabir Shankar Bose had said that the cases should be transferred to an independent investigation agency.

"All 64 cases are of 2019 that were filed after I left TMC and joined the BJP. All are rioting cases. I'm an MP," Arjun Singh said in the petition.

Kailash Vijayvargia said that he doesn't even reside in Bengal and is a resident of Madhya Pradesh. "I live in MP. All cases are for minor offences registered to prevent me from visiting Bengal. I am state vice president of BJP," he said.

Hearing the petitions, the SC granted the leaders protection from any coercive steps and issued notice to Bengal government.