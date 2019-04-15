English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In a Relief to Farmers, Met Department Predicts Normal Monsoon This Year
The south-west monsoon, which makes its onset over India around May-end, is critical for the over 100-million farmer families of the country.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department Monday predicted a normal South West monsoon this year - a sign of relief to the farm and economic distress in the country.
“India is going to have a near-normal monsoon in 2019 as the south-west monsoon is likely to be near-normal," said M. Rajeevan Nair, Secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Nair told reporters that Monsoon rains are expected to be 96 percent of a long term average.
The IMD defines normal rainfall between the ranges of 96 to 104 percent of a 50 years average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.
The south-west monsoon, which makes its onset over India around May-end, is critical for it's over 100-million farmer families. This is especially significant for the states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
The four-month rainy season contributes more than 70% of India’s annual showers.
In 2017, rainfall was near-normal, but the following year it dropped to 91% of the long period average (LPA).
(With Inputs from Agencies)
Edited by: Aditya Sharma
