1-min read

In A Republic, Power Should Reside With Those Elected By People: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal recently said the issue of full statehood for Delhi would continue to be part of the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 9, 2020, 5:30 PM IST
In A Republic, Power Should Reside With Those Elected By People: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said AAP volunteers would now go door-to-door to seek votes in the capital. (Photo: AAP/Twitter)

New Delhi: In a republic, the power should reside with those who have been elected by the people and that is the reason the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the people of Delhi want full statehood, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

"The biggest example is that I am often blamed that why all the work is being done in the last one year. That is because all our files used to go to the LG and it used to get stuck due to political reasons. When we got power, we were able to build mohalla clinics, install CCTV cameras," he said.

"In a republic, the power should reside with the people who have been voted to power. This (not having statehood status) is neither good for the country nor for the national capital," he said.

Statehood was the main poll plank of AAP in Lok Sabha elections last year.

Kejriwal recently said the issue of full statehood for Delhi would continue to be part of the party's manifesto for the upcoming polls in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. ​

